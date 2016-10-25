Ever since 1984, 0.1 percent of sales made in Missouri has gone to fund state parks and soil and water conservation efforts in the Missouri in the form of a special sales tax.

On November 8th, voters across the state will once again decide the future of the sales tax.

Originating in a 1984 state constitutional amendment, the issue is returned to the voters every 10 years for reconsideration. Missouri voters approved the continuation of the tax in 1988, 1996 and 2006. Each decade, the initiative passed by a minimum of two-thirds vote, with the over 70 percent of voters approving the tax renewal in the latest election in 2006.

According to the ballot language, Amendment 1, if reapproved by voters, will generate approximately $90 million in tax revenue.

The Citizens Committee for Soil, Water and State Parks points out that more than 19 million people visit state parks and historic sites annually, accounting for $1 billion a year in economic impact, while supporting roughly 14,000 jobs.

The ballot issue is being supported by numerous conservation and agricultural groups as well as park associations.

Proponents note that a yes vote is not costing voters anything, as this is not a new tax, simply a continuation of a sales tax that has been in place since 1984.