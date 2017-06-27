Missouri Street in Memphis is set to get a nearly $85,000 facelift this summer after the Memphis City Council approved a bid from W. L. Miller Company of Hamilton, IL to resurface the city street.

The contract calls for roughly 58,000 square feet of asphalt to be installed by the contractor to create a new two-inch thick driving surface. W.L. Miller Company will also performing milling at all crossroads, along concrete curbing as well as driveways that will be impacted by the new road surface.

The work, which is scheduled to be done later this summer, will run from the Main Street intersection west to the end of the street, approximately eight city blocks. The project comes on the heels of last year’s municipal project installing new water lines along the same route. With the new lines in place, which should eliminate the need for disturbing the road for underground repairs, the city elected to pursue the better driving surface, a practice that has been followed on several other streets in the past decade.

City Superintendent Roy Monroe noted that the project will also including paving of the south parking lot at the Memphis Swimming Pool, which is located north off of Missouri Street. The paving was initially measured at 41×60 for the lot.