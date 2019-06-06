The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced the release of the Medical Marijuana Registry (MMR) sample forms and instructions as required by Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution and its associated rules. The forms are published at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov as sample forms for educational purposes to prepare the public and interested stakeholders regarding information that must be submitted in the application process using the secure, online MMR. This system will be available to accept patient and caregiver applications starting on July 4. Facility applications will be accepted starting August 3.

DHSS reminds the public that the Physician Certification Form must be dated no more than 30 days from the time the qualifying patient submits their application through the secure, online registry. At this time, the Physician Certification Form will be completed in paper form. Patients should download the Physician Certification Form and take it with them to their medical exam. A Missouri-licensed physician, active and in good standing, is required to complete and sign the certification. The patient will then photograph or scan the Physician Certification Form and submit it as an attachment with his or her application.

Additionally, DHSS proposed emergency rules for the medical marijuana program on June 3 and submitted them to the Missouri Secretary of State. The proposed emergency rules are now in effect, which fulfills DHSS’s obligations under Article XIV of the Constitution requiring all rules be finalized by June 4. The final rules, which are eleven separate rules, are posted at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov. “I am very pleased that we have successfully met another milestone in our timeline of the provisions set for us in Article XIV,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of DHSS’s Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Developing and implementing this program for Missourians has been an incredible undertaking for our team. We are proud to be closer to fulfilling our duty of upholding the Constitution and protecting the health of qualified Missouri patients.”