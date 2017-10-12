Cash rent rates dropped overall in many Missouri counties, according to a September 8 report from U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rates for cropland and pastureland dropped overall from the previous year, said University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialist Joe Koenen. Koenen leads sessions on Missouri farm leases to educate landowners and tenants on how to develop fair leases for farmland, recreational land, livestock and equipment.

“As I would expect, the northwest portion of the state had the highest average drop in crop rent, averaging $4 per acre,” Koenen said. DeKalb County’s average dropped $27 per acre while Worth County dropped $23. Koenen noted, however, that some counties in northwestern Missouri showed increases.

The statewide average for cropland in Missouri dropped $1 per acre—less than 1 percent, Koenen said. It went down 2.4 percent in northwestern Missouri and 1.5 percent in northeastern Missouri.

Scotland County followed the state average, with prices on non-irrigated farm ground dropping $1 from $133 to $132 an acre on average. Pastureland rental rates drop from $36.50 a season ago to $36 in 2017.

Pastureland rates continue to hold steady since less land is available for rent, Koenen said. The statewide average was $31. Warren County had the lowest rate at $13, and Knox County topped the list at $51.

Atchison County in northwestern Missouri topped the state’s cropland rent rate at $188 per acre. Crawford County reported the lowest rate—$16 per acre. Marion County was tops in the northeast region at $172 an acre with Pike County the lowest at $117 an acre. Clark County had the same rate as Scotland County at $132 while Knox County was at $137 and Lewis County at $138. Adair County in the North Central region had average rental rates of just $91.50 while Schuyler County was at $119. Schuyler County reported average pasture rental rates at $44.50 an acre.

Koenen said the new report follows his 2016 predictions that lower commodity prices would drive rental rates downward. He expects pressure on cropland rental rates will continue in the next year, with pasture rates holding steady.

MU Extension surveys rental rates every three years. In 2015, the survey showed dryland rent at a statewide average of $145.50 per acre. Pastureland rates ranged from $10 to $100 per acre, with an average of $38.41. The survey is available at agebb.missouri.edu/mgt/cashrent2015.pdf..