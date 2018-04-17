With 947,900 Missourians labeled as “food insecure” according to the Map the Meal Gap 2015 study, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recognizes the need to obtain and distribute food to hungry families across the state. For the third consecutive year, insurance agents are accepting donations from April 16, 2018 to May 11, 2018 at their local offices to be distributed to one of the over 1,500 Feeding Missouri agencies located in their communities.

While most non-perishable donations are appreciated, there are some types of food items that allow local pantries to best meet the needs of the communities they serve. These items include: canned tuna or chicken, boxed or bagged pasta, canned soup or chili, boxed crackers, peanut butter, fruit snacks and instant mashed potatoes. Monetary donations are encouraged as well. All checks collected stay in the region and are reserved specifically for children experiencing food insecurity in their homes. According the Map the Meal Gap 2015 study, 258,610 Missouri children are experiencing food insecurity.

In the final weeks of May, each Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance office will take the donations to a local pantry to be weighed. A statewide grand total of donations in pounds will be announced along with the total monetary donations. Last year’s efforts garnered nearly 10 tons of food and $4,000 for child food programs.

Please drop off non-perishable food donations or checks made payable to the Central Missouri Food Bank between April 16, 2018 and May 11, 2018 at 388 S. Clay St., in Memphis MO 63555, the office of Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Greg Shelley.