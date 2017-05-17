Missouri DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) is sponsoring Wheeling for Healing, a fundraising bike ride across the historic Katy and Rock Island Trail, on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Proceeds from this ride will be divided between the Wounded Warrior Project and DAR’s Project Patriot.

The WWP mission is to honor and empower Wounded Warriors who incurred a physical or mental injury, illnesses, or wound, co-incident to their military service on or after September 11, 2001. WWP also supports family members and caregivers of a Wounded Warrior.

DAR’s Project Patriot supports the Chaplain’s Closet at Landstuhl Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany; the Warrior Transition Brigade at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Bethesda, Maryland and the Wounded Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio, Texas. In addition, Project Patriot provides support to deploying and returning service members and their families.

The bike ride will take place across the historic Katy and Rock Island Trail. DAR chapters from all across the state are sponsoring SAG (Support And Gear) stations along the trail. Participants can enter and exit at any point along the Katy Trail and the Rock Island Spur. The Jauflione Chapter of NSDAR, our local chapter, will be set up at the Hartsburg SAG. All registered riders will receive a T-shirt and swag bag.

Bicycling registration is due June 1st. However, anyone is welcome to join riders along the trail, and any donation is greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at any SAG location. For those wishing to register for the event, the Adult Rider fee is $30 and includes a t-shirt and SWAG bag. The Child Rider (16 and under) fee is $15 and includes a t-shirt. Jerseys can be purchased for $55 and additional t-shirts can also be purchased for $15.

Susan Miller is the coordinator for the Hartsburg SAG stop being sponsored by our local DAR chapter. For more information about this event, whether to register as a rider, make a donation, or become a corporate sponsor, please contact Susan at: RR1 Box 130, Memphis, MO 63555 or call her at 660-945-3757.