Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan presents the 2019 Business Champion Award to Rep. Greg Sharpe.

Representative Greg Sharpe was named a 2019 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, September 11. The Business Champion designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2019 Legislative Session to grow the state’s economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

The Missouri Chamber established its strategic initiative, Missouri 2030, to provide a consistent and focused direction for Missouri policymakers with workforce, infrastructure and competitiveness driving the agenda. The 2019 Legislative Session was marked by several key successes, including legislation to strengthen our workforce, invest in infrastructure and make the state more competitive by improving the state’s legal climate — none of which would have been possible without the work of the legislators recognized.

“The Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing numerous pro-business policies in the 2019 Legislative Session. We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and commitment to advance legislation that will help our state prosper both now and in the foreseeable future,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan.