The Miss Clark County and the Miss Northeast Missouri Scholarship Pageants will be returning this Saturday, February 17, to the Clark County R-1 Middle School beginning at 7:00 p.m. This year the pageant will also be adding an Outstanding Teen Pageant.

The contestants will meet with the panel of judges during the day for the personal interview portion of the competition. That evening, the contestants will participate in swimsuit, talent, evening wear and will answer an on-stage interview question.

Rajah Maples from KHQA will be the emcee for the evening.

In addition to the competition, local groups will be entertaining throughout the evening. These special performances will be by Dance Explosion, the Black Hawk Choir, Emma Pitford, and Finley Webster.

This years’ contestants for Miss Clark County are Kathryn Ewart, Calissa Cormier, Karcyn McKee, Payton Eddleman and Samantha Norman.

The Miss Northeast Missouri contestants are Audrianna Hebron, Ashley Thakur, Kinsey Stephens, Jennifer Mueller and Carly Hesson.

The young women competing in the Outstanding Teen Pageant are Kennedy Johnson, Isabella Hasten, Shelby Irvin, Elaine Yoder, Alexis Fincher, Jordyn Hale and Emma Garrels.

Winners of the pageants will receive a scholarship to assist with their college education. These scholarships are made possible from donations from individuals and local businesses.

This year’s pageant will begin at 7:00 pm at the Clark County Middle School with doors opening at 6:15 pm. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.