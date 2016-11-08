Miriam Rogers Lammert received her angel wings on November 2, 2016, one day short of her birthday, at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics. She was 61 years old.

Miriam was born November 3, 1954 in Macomb, Illinois the daughter of Homer Earl and Carol Luella Coons Rogers.

Miriam was married to Charles McLeland and he survives in Texas. She later married the love of her life, Jim Deaton, and he preceded her in death.

Miriam loved her family. She volunteered with the Honor Flight, Second Chance animal shelter in Columbia, and was active in church, ladies’ Bible studies and church activities.

She worked for South County Plumbing as her son Dustin’s secretary.

Funeral services were held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, MO on November 5, 2016.

Survivors include, her mother, Carol Rogers of Alexandria, Minnesota; her brother, Adrian (Brenda) Rogers of Florida; her son, Dustin (Leslie) McLeland of Ashland; her sister, Vicki (Dennis) Strong of Alexandria, Minnesota; two granddaughters, Graciella Elizabeth McLeland and Gabrielle Elizabeth Marren of Ashland.

She is celebrating her birthday in Heaven and will be missed by all of us here. But we all will be together one day.

She is preceded in death by her dad, Homer.