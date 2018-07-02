The 2018 Scotland County Fair begins this Sunday night, July 8th with the crowning of 4-H Royalty at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Scotland County Fair Vespers Service with Renewed! at 7:00 p.m.

Once again, this year, the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance (SCMA) is hoping this opening ceremony also will help kick off the annual back to school fund drive. During the service, the SCMA will take up an offering for the Back to School Supply Fair which provides backpacks and school supplies to families in need in the Scotland County area. A total of $642 was raised during the Vespers Service in 2017. A goal of $2000 has been set for this year’s fund-raising kickoff event. It takes a budget of approximately $5000 to fund this outreach.

Any remaining monies collected, after families are helped, go directly into the SCMA Backpack Savings account for the next school year. Please prayerfully consider donating to the cause that night so we know where we stand going into the two-week registration time.

Registration begins July 9th and runs through July 20th. If you need assistance providing school supplies for your student(s) for the upcoming school year, here’s what you need to do:

Register your student(s) in one of four ways:

1) Call Marie Ebeling at #465-2445 (home) or #660-342-0917 (text);

or leave a response on the SCMA Facebook Page that includes: Parent Contact Info (Name, Address & Phone #); Student’s name & grade, and indicate whether they need a back pack or not;

you can also stop by the Memphis Democrat and fill out a form for each student and leave there for pick up by Marie, or;

fill out a registration form (one for each student) at your local church and leave with them to give to Marie Ebeling on or before July 20th.

Last year, SCMA was able to help 190 students from 75 different families obtain school supplies. Free haircuts and prayer support were also part of the ministry in 2017. Supplies will be packed and ready for pickup on the Memphis Square Saturday, August 4th. Please watch the Memphis Democrat and Facebook (Scotland County Ministerial Alliance page) for details on time and location.