The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance invites the community to join together on Sunday, November 20th at 7:00 p.m. at the SCR-I Elementary gym for an “Attitude of Gratitude” Thanksgiving Service.

The service will feature the Elementary Honor Choir, a brass ensemble from our high school band, the United Methodist Church Bell Choir and special music from other local churches.

The Ministerial Alliance asks that everyone bring a nonperishable food item for the Food Pantry or a 1-lbs jar of peanut butter for the Tiger Pack program. A special offering will be taken during the service for the Tiger Pack program and for propane for the Clothes Closet. The goal of this year’s offering is $2,500, which should cover the cost of propane for the coming winter and the cost of Tiger Packs for the remainder of the 2016-2017 school year.

Currently, 87 children from the Scotland County R-I Elementary School, Early Childhood Development and Head Start programs are receiving Tiger Packs every week. Tiger Packs provide nutritious breakfasts, lunches and snacks on weekends for children who are eligible for the free breakfast/lunch program offered through the public school system.

“Please join us in helping the families God has placed in our community,” said pastor Dan Hite of the First Baptist Church of Memphis. “It’s a great way to share the bounty of all that has been given to us. Happy Thanksgiving.”