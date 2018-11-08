The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance (SCMA) met October 10, at 1:00 pm at the Lutheran Church. Members present were: Mark Appold, Karen Biggs, Dan Hite, Pam Glasgow, Josh Black and Scott Wickert.

The Community Thanksgiving service will be held November 18 at 7 :00 p.m. at the Scotland County R-I Elementary School gym. Jim Campbell is going to be the speaker. Mr. Orr and Mrs. Oliver have been contacted relative to the music and have agreed. The FCA and FCC are both involved in the service. Please make plans to attend. Food pantry items will be appreciated.

The attendance for the Tiger Trail Fun run was not as high as anticipated, although lots of volunteers came out to help. Several added features have been discussed and will be added in coming years to get this project off the ground.

The Coat Project for kids this year is going on now. If you have a coat for a child you would like to donate please leave them with Elementary School, High School, Nutrition Site and all churches. There are many children in the community that are in need of good winter coats.

Dr. Tobler has suggested becoming aware of and addressing family and needs of children in our community. The SCMA would be interested in attending and sponsoring seminars. We agree that they are needs, and will continue to talk further with Dr. Tobler in the future.

The next meeting will be November 14, at 1:00 p.m.

Submitted by Sandra Ebeling