The SCMA will be holding its annual coat drive during the month of October starting Monday, October 3rd and concluding Friday, October 28th this year. The collection sites will be at the elementary school and the Nutrition Center here in Memphis.

Following the drive, coats will be collected and be available at the Clothes’ Closet. The Clothes’ Closet is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., except on the first Wednesday of the month. On that day, the Clothes’ Closet is open from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Event organizers would like to thank everyone for their participation in the coat drive. If you have any questions, please call Mary Baldwin, director of the Clothes’ Closet, at 660-988-6148.