The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance met October 9, 2019, at the Lutheran Church in Memphis. Those in attendance were Mark Appold, Karen Biggs, Josh Black, Marie Ebeling, Pam Glasgow, Dan Hite, Jack Sumption, and Scott Wickert.

C. J. from the Community Action Agency was in attendance highlighting the various programs available to residents for heating bills, weatherization, etc. The NMCAA office number is 660-665-9855. Please call this number if you feel you need assistance. There are funds available to help.

Groundbreaking service has been held relative to the construction of the Clothes Closet’s new building. Construction should start in a few weeks.

The Community Thanksgiving Service will be held November 24th at 7 p.m. The Alliance is pursuing special music from area churches and community. We would also like to hear from the Mennonite Churches for this service as well. We are considering a more casual event, hymn sing, open to Thanksgiving testimonials, prayer, specials, with the history of Thanksgiving given, and refreshments offered afterwards. Pam Glasgow will bring an outline of service to the next meeting, which will be November 6, 2019. Please get in touch with her or Jack if you have specials or readings. The Thanksgiving offering will be designated to the Clothes Closet building project.

Again, if you have any contributions for the Thanksgiving service, please let us know.

Meeting adjourned.

Next meeting November 6, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lutheran Church. Please feel free to attend.

Submitted by Sandra Ebeling