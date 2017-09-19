The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance (SCMA) met September 13 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Memphis. Those present were Mark Appold, Karen Biggs, Dan Hite, Diane Koontz and Jack Sumption.

It was announced that a coat drive will be coming in October. The Fall Coat drive will begin Monday, October 2nd continuing until Friday, October 20th. Drop-off locations will be the Nutrition Sire, SCR-I Elementary and the Clothes Closet. Clean, usable coats for all ages are needed.

It is hoped that there can be more pastoral presence at the food distribution days.

Wednesday, September 27th is “See you at the Pole Day”. Anyone interested in participating the prayer time can meet at the SCR-I High School flag pole at 8 a.m. The SCR-I Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting the event. The group’s sponsors are Nathaniel Orr and Laura Ewing, assisted by Troy Barrett and Josiah Holloway.

Upcoming SCMA events include the Tiger Trail Fun Run on September 23, starting at 8:00 a.m. The SCMA Thanksgiving Service is scheduled for November 19 at 7 p.m. at the SCR-I Elementary School gym. The Thanksgiving event will be organized more completely at the November SCMA meeting. For more information on any of these upcoming events, please contact Dan Hite or Jack Sumption.