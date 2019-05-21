The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance (SCMA) met on May 8 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. Those in attendance were Mark Appold, Josh Black, Marie Ebeling, Pam Glasgow, Dan Hite, Jack Sumption and Scott Wickert.

The meeting was opened with prayer.

Dan Hite asked group to provide dates for any summer activities that could be published and disseminated with the Tiger Packs.

Marie Ebeling reported that the Lighthouse of Faith Church would provide the concrete for the new Clothes Closet building to be built in the future.

Baccalaureate will be held May 16 at 7 p.m.

SCMA will be sponsoring a music program at Johnson Park on May 26 from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature a cookout at the park with musical group Memphis Harmony Boys (Bluegrass Gospel). The various churches with the alliance will be providing the food.

Dan reported that the soups in the Tiger packs are making their way back to the Food Pantry. There may need to be some changes to pastas/noodles instead of soups.

Pastor Appold brought preliminary drawings and talked about getting specific estimates for plumbing, electrical, insulation, and heating for the Clothes Closet renovations.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday June 12, at 1 p.m. at the Lutheran Church.