The May meeting of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance was held May 16 at the Lutheran Church. Those in attendance were: Mark Appold, Marie Ebeling, Dan Hite, Pamela Glasgow, Diane Koontz, Dan Hite and Jack Sumption. Various matters were discussed. Melissa Hamm was on hand to discuss the MOMOM dental program.

There will be a Yard Sale at the Clothes Closet on June 9. There will be surplus of clothing as well as surplus of food, etc. from the food bank and Clothes Closet.

If you are having VBS please let us know so that we may pass the word.

June 8, there will be a cookout for the volunteers at the Food Pantry. A nice meal will be served during the morning.

A gas dryer has been donated to the clothes closet. Also Mary Baldwin reported several processes of receiving clothing, sorting, cleaning it, and placement for distribution. There is also attention being given to the disposal of items not taken in a reasonable amount of time. Preliminary information is being given to consider replacing the clothes closet building. The current building’s roof was damaged during last summer’s hail storm.

If you would like to make a donation to any of the above, please contact one of the persons listed above.

Next meeting will be held on June 6 at 1 p.m. At the Lutheran Church.

Submitted by Sandra Ebeling