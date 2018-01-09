The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance met December 13 at the Lutheran Church in Memphis. A good representation of churches attended including Mark Appold, Karen Biggs, Mark Drummond, Marie Ebeling, Pamela Glasgow, Dan Hite and Jack Sumption.

The service attendance and offering was down this year at the SCMA Thanksgiving service. Suggestions were made as to more advertising and encouraging congregations to participate.

The February meeting was discussed and will be held February 19 at 6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. It is the intention that possibly more can attend the night meeting.

The alliance would like to know about area churches events so that it can assist in advertising and promoting those events. Contact the SCMA via You can do this by email. Jack Sumption will be happy to pass along your information and get the word out there. Jack’s cell number is 660-216-0242.

The Good Friday Service this year will be March 30 at the Methodist Church in. Memphis.. Please listen to the local radio station and watch for flyers relative to the details on this.

Peanut butter and saltine crackers are needed for the Tiger Packs. Tiger Pack contact person is Dan Hite. They are always welcoming to contributions of money and food items.

Food Distribution Days are always the first Friday after the first Wednesday of the month. Hours are 8 am to 1 pm. Food pantry contact person is Carol Dryden. Please also always remember the clothing needs of the Clothes Closet. Nice clean reusable clothing and shoes are always accepted. Mary Baldwin is contact person for the clothes closet.

Please remember February meeting date is February 19, at 6 pm at the Presbyterian Church.

Submitted by Sandra Ebeling