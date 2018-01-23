The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance met January 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church in Memphis. Those in attendance were Karen Biggs, Curtis Ebeling, Pamela Glasgow, Diana Koontz, Dan Hite and Jack Sumption.

The food pantry held a meeting relative to food distribution day. It was determined to add one hour to distribution day from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for those whose work schedule interferes with the opportunity to receive food. One of the primary objectives of the food pantry is to connect with patrons to develop relationships and use opportunities to share the Gospel.

The Clothes Closet has had some repairs done, and a meeting will be set up soon with the volunteers at the facility.

The next meeting of the SCMA has been changed to evening and from the second Wednesday to the third Monday. It’s scheduled just for February, on February 19 at 6 p.m.

The Memphis First Presbyterian Church will be hosting the 2018 Good Friday Service. Any information that you would like to share relative to your Easter Service, the SCMA will share through its channels of communication.

Donations are being accepted for Back to School Backpacks. If you wish to make a donation, please contact Marie Ebeling.

The SCMA is willing to compile information from the area churches regarding camps, Bible Schools, special youth programs, youth meetings, etc.

Please join us at the next meeting on February 19, at 6:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Missouri.

Submitted by Sandra Ebeling