The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance met on July 10, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lutheran Church. Those in attendance were Mark Appold, Karen Biggs, Josh Black, Curtis Ebeling, Pam Glasgow, Jack Sumption and Scott Wickert. Guest: Brenda Wilson with the Hearts of Hope Equine Therapy Center.

Brenda Wilson discussed Hearts for Hope. It is a home that will house up to ix women who are at risk. It provides mentoring, life skills, etc. Financial Support is needed. There are brochures available for those interested.

Vesper service at the fair was discussed. Positive feedback had been received. The SCMA representatives said they will be talking with the fair board well before the next fair relative to its part in this service. The SCMA collected $600 that evening for the backpack program to be held on August 10 from 10 a.m. until noon. It has been suggested that supplies that are more for classroom use be taken directly to the classrooms. Donations for this event are still needed. For more information please get in touch with Marie Ebeling at 660-342-0917. A packing party will be held on August 6th from 3 p.m. until finished at the Ebeling home. Please contact Marie if you are interested in assisting in any way.

Several bids have been received for the Clothes Closet construction. Bids for plumbing, electrical, heating, etc. are still needed. The SCMA will begin advertising for labor soon.

The Teacher Appreciation Prayer Luncheon will be held on August 15th at 11:00 a.m. with various churches in the community providing food and supplies. This event is held yearly for the teachers on one of their meeting days prior to school starting.

The SCMA is eligible for community actions grants up to $10,000.00 per year for projects and ministries. The feeling of those present were that the SCMA could use the grant funds toward the construction of the Clothes Closet.

The address for the SCMA is P.O. Box 264, Memphis, Missouri 63555 if anyone is interested in supporting these various endeavors. Support is necessary and always appreciated.

The next meeting will be held at the Lutheran Church on Wednesday August 14 at 1 p.m.