The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance met on November 8th at the St. Paul Church in Memphis. Those present were: Mark Appold, Dan Hite, Diana Koontz, and Jack Sumption.

The coat drive is still ongoing. So far there have been 10 children’s coats, and 20 adult coats donated. The group indicated a continuing need for more children’s coats.

The food drive is ongoing with Counselor Dani Fromm collecting food for the drive at the elementary school and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes handling the duties at the high school. The collection will be presented at the Community Thanksgiving Service. The FCCLA annual Halloween food drive brought in roughly four to six grocery carts of food for the Food Pantry. The local Boy Scouts will assist with the collection and delivery of the food items to the food pantry after the Community Thanksgiving Service.

The 2018 calendar was presented to the meeting for review. Copies of the calendar will be distributed at the December SCMA meeting.

The Thanksgiving Service is being organized by Dan Hite. Nathaniel Orr will be leading the music. Amy Carleton will be singing also.

Public input is always welcome at the Ministerial Alliance meetings. The next meeting will. be December 13th at 1 p.m.