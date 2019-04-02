The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance met on March 20, at 1 p.m. at the Lutheran Church. Present were Mark Appold, Karen Biggs, Josh Black, Curtis Ebeling, Pamela Glasgow, Dan Hite, Jack Sumption, and Scott Wickert. Pam Kelley was also present.

Baccalaureate will be held on May 16 at 7 p.m. with Josh Black as the speaker. The host church will be the First Baptist Church of Memphis.

The needs continue for the Tiger Packs, including. saltines and peanut butter. Donations of Ramen noodles should be in the bowls rather than in the square packets. The program is currently serving 63 children.

The Memphis Shopko is selling its commercial coolers and freezers. The SCMA will give further consideration on purchasing some of these items.

Pam Kelly informed the group of her efforts to be trained to be a Red Cross Disaster Team member in our community. She also has the support of the SCMA to assist with needs beyond the Red Cross. The SCMA would like to make the offer known that individuals can sign up for smoke alarms. The Red Cross provides the smoke alarms and coordinates the installation.

The Clothes Closet has received $100 in donations this past month. Scott Wickert is gathering information relative to the prices of a new building. Currently volunteers are needed for the regular operations of the Clothes Closet. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Wickert.

Next meeting will be April 10 at 1 p.m.