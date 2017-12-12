Stepping on its home court for the first time all season seemed to be the cure for Scotland County, which had struggled offensively to start the season. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night versus Milan and maintained that advantage until the fourth quarter when the Wildcats rallied to take the 62-55 win.

In a rematch from the Novinger Tournament championship game just two days prior, SCR-I looked poised to avenge their lone loss of the year. Will Fromm got the Tigers off to a strong start with six points in the opening period as the Tigers led 15-14.

After struggling from long range in the three games at the Novinger Tourney, SCR-I turned things around on their home court. Brett Monroe connected on his second three pointer of the contest to help the Tigers hold a 30-29 advantage at the intermission.

Monroe and Lane Pence both connected from behind the arc in the third period, but Milan’s half-court trap started to take its toll on the SCR-I offense, which managed just four field goals in the fourth quarter. Freshman Dominic Dabney came off the bench for Milan to spark the comeback win. He scored eight of his 13 points in the final period as the Wildcats pulled away for the 62-55 win.

Pence led Scotland County in scoring with 14 points. Monroe, Fromm and Matthew Woods each finished with 11 points as Scotland County fell to 2-2 on the season.

Milan was led in scoring by Eddie Gonzalez with 14 points and Dabney with 13.