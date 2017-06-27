I don’t know how to say what I’m about to say–what I want to say–to you at this very moment. Believe me. My (com)passion is charged and ready to express in deep meaning the value that I see in you and how much I believe that each is basically unaware of your own profound depth of wonder.

Mankind is stripped of its potential because Satan’s original work in the Garden divided us. Oh, I don’t mean that such division is merely one against another. No, I mean that we entered a zone where we are divided against ourselves. We want to be effective; yet, find ourselves plagued with failing moments. We desire to really be alive only to spend far too much time in dread of a day or an event or of a person.

This is why faith enters the picture. It is a warrior against fear for fear still wants to be the Boss. That’s what happened to Adam and Eve. They simply became afraid….and many have never gotten over what we inherited from them. Yet Jesus, at our rebirth, very much does reopen one’s potential and possibility in a whole new power display.

From Princess to Pauper, we are all the same; wanting to be more than we are and blinded to our own positive dynamic at any given moment. Don’t misunderstand. I’m not promoting rude self-centeredness. But rather, I’m wishing to draw out an inner confidence embedded within us by the intentional design of the Holy Spirit of God.

Individuals do not grasp just how deeply wonderful they/you are. Thus, we perpetually thirst for something more without realizing we are currently and valuably very much, very sharp, very effective, and very meaningful. This is not to brush against one’s ego; but rather, to dip into His Supply. So how do we reverse this mistaken daily tendency of missing His glory within our very own interior?

Realize that we are all the same. When I was entering the sales world as a 20-something, before I seriously entered into ministry, I was highly intimidated by any of slightest power. How many times I heard from my colleagues, Hey, they all put their pants on one leg at a time. But this didn’t help… and I failed.

When I eventually entered into ministry, I was plagued by the very identical insecurity. This is a part of the reason that it wasn’t until my senior segment of Preaching School that I was sent out into area churches to preach (while all other students began such an experience in their sophomore term). I. Couldn’t. Do. It.

I was scared. Fear drove my every day. But little by little, I gained confidence in Him. I never gained confidence in myself (to this day). Yet, the key was increasing in assurance of His absolute presence and His productivity. I actually began to believe; to trust God. Count. Me. In.

My burden for you is that I believe that every person on earth battles insecurities galore. This, then, carries an inner defense mechanism within our thinking that goes unchecked. We refuse to learn new ways for we are protecting what little security we dare think we possess. We take the talent He gives us and we hide it. We hoard it for fear that it, too, will diminish.

Often we balk at the very idea of just trying. This very practice reduces blessings for those in your path as well as your own potential ones for you would rather play life safe. There is nothing safe about this for it is robbing you of the real you. This is your personal Thief.

Whether you are my friend or are my foe, I cheer you on. Dare to open up your heart to your dreams and imaginations. Quit playing it safe. Refuse to hide within your manageable schedules and controlled talents. Explore. Dream. Imagine.

And then…. dare to step out of your comfort zone and into His. Nothing in life has us trapped by enemy pursuants but what God cannot part your Red Sea and provide a way of escape into the unknown wonder of your very own Promised Land!

Change your inner password from I’MAFRAIDI’LLFAIL to GODLET’SGOFORTHEVICTORY.