With more than 3,000 high school sports radio broadcasts to his name, Scotland County’s Donnie Middleton will finally be getting some face time behind the microphone when he steps to the podium in Springfield to accept his place in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Middleton is part of a eight-member class to be inducted into the MBCA Hall of Fame on April 22nd at noon as part of a special awards luncheon. He is joined by fellow media representative Mike McClure and coaches Craig Engelbrecht, Preston Thomas, Dan Rolfes, Mike Elliott, Ryan Shaw and Craig Parrack.

Middleton is a 1965 graduate of Downing High School. He went on to graduate from the Career Academy School of Broadcasting in 1968 before serving his country in the United States Army from 1968-1970 in Vietnam.

The radio gig is a sideline for the local business man, who is co-owner of Memphis Lumber Company.

In 1986, he began his career at KMEM Radio in Memphis, later becoming the Sports Director.

Over those 30+ years, Donnie was behind the microphone for an estimated 2,400 high school basketball games, more than 300 high school football games and countless softball and baseball contests, covering more than half a dozen area schools in the process.

As the voice of Schuyler County football and northeast Missouri basketball, Middleton is well recognized in the area. He also takes time to serve his community. He is the past District Governor of Lions International and served as Chairman of the Missouri Lions All-Star Football Committee for several years. Donnie is the former Mayor of Downing, Missouri while also holding several other leadership positions in the city and region.

Donnie kept the radio business in the family. His significant other, Jo Ann, often serves as his statistician and his son, Andrew Middleton, also broadcasts sports for KMEM. Donnie also has a stepdaughter, Shanna Forck, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

“I’m grateful for over thirty years of broadcasting and the many relationships I’ve formed with players, coaches, officials, and fans over the years,” said Middleton.

McClure is a radio and television play-by-play announcer in southwest. The President of McClure Broadcasting, LLC, is the radio voice of the Missouri Southern State University Lions football and basketball games and also works games for Mediacom in Springfield, the NAIA Men’s Division II National Basketball Tournament, Sirius Satellite Radio, Fox Sports Midwest.com and most recently Missouri Valley Conference sporting events on ESPN3.

Englebrecht coaches for his alma matter Eugene High School and has amassed a career mark of 516-294 in his 30 year career.

Thomas led Cardinal Ritter to three state championships before coaching the Harlem Globetrotters for two years before taking the helm at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park.

Rolfes has spent the last 17 seasons as head coach at Incarnate Word Academy racking up a 456-64 record, including seven state titles.

Elliott was an all state performer at North Harrison High School before launching into a 30-year coaching career. He compiled an overall record of 475 wins and 351 losses while at Brookfield, Macon, Kirksville, Clinton, Maysville, Lakeland, and Odessa.

Parrack coached at Wheatland (boys and girls), Climax Springs (boys and girls), and Macks Creek compiling a career mark of 489 wins with two Final Four appearances.

Shaw was an All-State post player for Clopton High School. He coached at Bowling Green as an assistant before moving to a head coaching position for the Wright City Wildcats. He then coached at Warrenton, Hillcrest Parkview, Potosi and Fulton. Shaw was involved in the MBCA for nearly two decades serving as Vice President, President, and Past President before he passed away.