Ancestors of Michael and Clara Dunn Tague held their annual family reunion in Gorin the weekend of September 15 and 16, 2018. Saturday evening, relatives and friends gathered at the rural home of Kenny and Sherrill Clatt for a fish fry and carry-in meal. The fish were caught, cleaned and frozen over the past year by Alan Erickson and fried with wild turkey, potatoes and biscuits by chief cooks, Paul Tague, Luther Green, Gary Gannon, and Tony Stice that evening.

On Sunday, family members gathered at the Gorin Christian Church for worship service, followed by a carry-in dinner hosted by Bryan and Mary Snyder and Lisa Meinze, children of Harry and Alice Tague Snyder. Dinner tables were decorated with family photos and fried chicken highlighted the bountiful meal.

The elder generation attending both gatherings were Don Tague of Gorin, Ruth Tague of Edina, and Vera Tague Crandal of Alexandria. Cousins and friends also present for one or both events were: Lisa Meinze from Bruceton Mills, WV, Bryan and Mary Snyder from Columbia, Diane and Gary Gannon from St. Louis, Leona Stice from Carl Junction, Tony and Pam Stice from Newton, IA, Michael, Valerie, Martin and Isaac Decker from Iowa City, IA, Peggy Cumby from Quincy, IL, Belinda Essmyer from Milan, Donna Bailey, Sam Berendzen, Gurden and Dana Tague, Linda Brown, and Mona E. Tague, all from Kirksville, Nancy Platz, Eric and Hunter Jones, and Kayla Hemmie, all from Brashear, Arlene and Bob Stice from Downing, Betty and Stan Bissell from Greensburg, Luther Green from Hurdland, Tammy Weidenbenner, Danny Clatt, Shawn, Phoebe, Brenan, and Haiden Douglas, Clint, Michelle, Lena and Trevor Van Gorkom, and Mary Lou and Dennis Kraus, all from Memphis, Debra and Kenny Heck from Rutledge, Ronnie Boyer from Arbela, Paul and Diane Tague and Jamedan, Chloe Krise, Doris Day, Tamara Tague, Dale Tague and Sherrill and Kenny Clatt, all from Gorin.