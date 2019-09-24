Don Tague, WWII and Korean War Veteran, received a handmade quilt from Quilts of Valor during the Tague Family Reunion. He is pictured with children, David Tague, Mona Tague, Sandra Kalman and Paul Tague.

Descendants of Michael See and Clara Dunn Tague and their sons, Henry and Charley Tague, met for their 2019 family reunion with families and friends the weekend of September 21 and 22.

Saturday evening, a group of 68 enjoyed a hearty fish fry at the Rutledge Community Center. The fish were caught and cleaned by Alan Erickson while the fry team was headed by Paul Tague, Luther Green, and Gary Gannon.

Many family members attended Sunday morning church services at the Gorin Christian Church of which charter members include Tague ancestors. The Sunday carry-in dinner was held in the church basement with 32 present. Ruth Tague shared special memories of her sister, Grace Tague Parsons Brown, who passed away on August 5.

A representative and quilter with Quilts of Valor came to present a special quilt, hand-pieced in red, white, and blue material, to 93-year-old Don Tague, a US Army veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. His children, Sandra Kalman from Edinburg, TX, Mona E. Tague from Kirksville, David Tague and Paul Tague both from Gorin, were there to share the moment with him.

Don Tague from Gorin and his sisters, Ruth Tague from Edina and Vera Tague Crandal from Alexandria, the only living children of Charley and Elsie Boltz Tague, represented the oldest generation present. It was a family fun weekend reminding everyone that family is the connection to our past, an anchor and support system in our present, and a sure thing to depend on in the future.

Others attending one or both events for the weekend follows: Diane and Gary Gannon from St. Louis, Michael and Valerie Decker with Martin and Isaac from Iowa City, Leona Stice from Carl Junction, MO, Alan Erickson with Alisan Erickson and Jordan Gerber from West Lafayette, IN, Peggy Cumby, Rex Winn, Alana and Rex Chumbley from Quincy, Verla Blanke from Mexico, MO, Belinda Essmyer from Milan, Nancy Platz, Jessica and Brady McMann with Marissa and Kaden, Julie Green, Bailee and Charlee Crandall from Brashear, Charles Tague, Luther Green and Lucas Green from Hurdland, Betty Bissell from Greensburg, Cecil Parsons from Wyaconda, Debra and Kenny Heck from Rutledge, Mary Lou and Dennis Kraus, Penelope Cline, Tammy Weidenbenner, Danny and Beth Clatt and Guy, Phoebe and Shawn Douglas with Brenan and Haiden, Lena and Trevor Van Gorkom from Memphis, Xavier Davidson, Tonya and Chris Hamlin from Edina, Linda Brown, Gurden and Dana Tague, Carla and Kenny Fox, Donna Bailey, Sam Berendzen, Brennan Robbins, Jenifer Haggy and Chayton, Meagan Stewart, and Wesley Johnson from Kirksville, Sherrill and Kenny Clatt, Diane Tague with Austin and Juniper, Charles Parsons, Doris Day, Larry and Tamara Tague from Gorin.