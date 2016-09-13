An investigation into an under-aged drinking party has led to a pair of arrests by the Memphis Police Department. Two individual were ticketed following the incident, which occurred in the evening hours of September 3rd and the morning hours of September 4th.

Karen A. Leekhoff, 42, of Memphis, was ticketed with supplying alcohol to a minor.

During the investigation, an illegal tattoo business was uncovered. Kayla A. Dochterman, 17, of Memphis was ticketed with unlawful practice of tattooing, body piercing or branding.

She allegedly admitted to administering numerous tattoos despite not being properly certified. The supplies and materials were voluntarily turned over to investigators.

Both ladies were cited and released with September 27th court dates.