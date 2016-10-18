A Memphis woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday evening when her pickup truck overturned after she ran off the roadway trying to avoid a deer.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Heather M. Jones, 33, was northbound on Route B, one mile north of the Highway 136 junction, when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving went off the right side of the roadway trying to avoid a deer. The vehicle overturned. Jones, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported by private vehicle to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th.