A Memphis woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Schuyler County at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 16th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kary E. Curry, 42, was northbound on Route A, 10 miles east of Queen City, when the 2003 Ford F150 truck she was driving travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence, coming to rest off the roadway.

Curry was transported by Schuyler County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and the Schuyler County Ambulance service.