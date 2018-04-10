A Memphis woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Adair County at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, KatRina A. Burgess, 34, of Memphis, was northbound on Highway 63 in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, when her vehicle was stopped in traffic, approximately two miles south of Greentop. A 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Jenna M. Longberger, 49, of Kirksville rear ended the Burgess vehicle.

Burgess suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was taken by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The Burgess vehicle suffered minor damage in the collision. The Corolla suffered total damage and was removed from the scene by Anesi Towing.

Longberger was not injured in the crash.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County first responders, and the ambulance service.