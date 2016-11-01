A Memphis woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at a narrow bridge near Memphis at 8:40 p.m. on October 27th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert W. Shelley was northbound on Highway 15 in a 2001 Windstar van when he slowed to yield to oncoming traffic at the narrow bridge just north of the Memphis city limits. A 2006 Chrysler 300 being driven northbound by Joshua D. Martin, 19, or Arbela, rear ended the van.

A passenger in the van, Judith A. Shelley, 79, wife of the driver, sustained moderate injuries in the collision. She was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

Neither Martin nor Robert Shelley were injured in the accident.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage in the crash and were towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Scotland County Fire & Rescue.