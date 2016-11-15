A Memphis woman was injured in an ATV accident in Clark County on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Clark County Road #151, two miles north of Ashton.

Larry B. Selbman, 8, of Fremont, IA was driving a 2007 Yamaha Grizzly ATV southbound on the gravel road when it went off the roadway and overturned. A passenger on the ATV, Elizabeth A. VanDeveier, 45, suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.