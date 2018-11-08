A Memphis woman is facing numerous charges on Schuyler and Scotland County stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with an underage boy.

KatRina A. Kraus, 35, was taken into custody on October 26th on a Schuyler County warrant for the Class D felony of statutory rape in the second degree and the class D felony of statutory sodomy in the 2nd degree.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an alleged sexual encounter between Kraus and a juvenile male that reportedly occurred in Schuyler County.

On November 2nd, warrants were issued for Kraus’s arrest in Scotland County. She has been charged with six counts of class D felony statutory rape and two counts of class D felony statutory sodomy.

According to court documents, the investigation began in Schuyler County this spring after a student in the Schuyler County school system had informed investigators he had received inappropriate social media contact of a sexual nature from Kraus, who had been serving as a substitute teacher at the school.

The investigation spilled over into Scotland County. According to the Memphis Police Department, Schuyler County officials shared information regarding the case. An investigation by the MPD and the Missouri Department of Social Services State Technical Assistance Team resulted in the Scotland County charges.

Court documents state that Kraus had sexual relations with the male victim, who was 14 and 15 at the times of the alleged crimes.

Kraus was originally being held on a $15,00 cash only bond in the Schuyler County case. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only in the Scotland County case.

Formal arraignment was waived by the defendant in the Schuyler County case at an October 30th hearing at which time Judge Kelly Lovekamp ruled against a request for bond reduction. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 7th.

Kraus is set to appear before Judge Karl DeMarce in Scotland County on November 13th for arraignment.