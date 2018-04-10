A Memphis woman is facing felony drug charges following her recent arrest in Scotland County as part of an investigation by the North Missouri Drug Task Force.

Angela M. Meyer, 32, has been charged with two counts of Class C felony delivery of a controlled substance. The warrant for her arrest was issued on April 3rd and served on April 4th. She is being held on $10,000 cash only bond.

According to court documents, the arrest stems from an alleged illegal sale of prescription drugs, including Hydrocodone pills in November of 2017.

Meyer was scheduled to appear before Judge Karl DeMarce on April 10th to set the court date for a preliminary hearing.