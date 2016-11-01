Each year during the Advent Season children and families get caught up in the excitement and anticipation of Christmas. For most it will be a time of celebrating the coming of our Messiah and King. It will be celebrated with lots of friends and family, fellowship, food, fun and gifts. For others it will be a painful reminder of just how hard life can be. The “Christmas Wish” gift program provides toys, clothing and other Christmas gifts to children who otherwise might not receive any Christmas gifts.

Applications for “A Christmas Wish” will begin on November 1, and end on November 14, 2016. This program is open to children ages newborn thru 18 years old; and, both the children and their parents must live in Scotland County. Parents are asked to list one or two items on each child’s wish list. Please be considerate on the items you list and keep them within a reasonable price range. Wish list items may include dolls, matchbox cars, DVD movies, clothing (with sizes), books, blanket, etc. Applications will be available at the Scotland County Children and Family Services; Head Start; ShopKo in Memphis; and Dani Fromm, Scotland R-1 Elementary Counselor’s office. Applications must be returned no later than 3pm on November 14. Late entries will not be accepted.

“A Christmas Wish” Gift Tags will be available for filling from November 7 to December 5. If your family or organization would like to adopt a child/family you can contact Stacy Browning or Rev. Paul Smith at the United Methodist Church (660-465-8935 or mempumc@nemr.net) and Tags can be sent directly to you. “A Christmas Wish” Gift Tags are also be available on the Entry Christmas Tree located in the front of ShopKo.

If you wish to provide gifts for a child, simply follow this 4-step process:

Request tags be sent to you or pick up a tag at the location listed above. Fill out the tear-off portion of the Tag and drop it in the receptacle under the tree. Purchase gifts ($25 – $50 per child, please). Leave gifts unwrapped, attach the “Christmas Wish” Tag securely to the gifts, and return gifts to ShopKo in Memphis or the United Methodist Church no later than December 5th.

If you would like to make a purchase and have one of the organizers assign it to a child, you may buy items at Dollar General and leave them in the receptacle at the store. Additionally, you can purchase Gift Cards to supply adopted families with a holiday meal at J’s Foods and leave them at the store for later pick up. You can also support this program with a monetary gift. Donations can be left at the Community Bank (on the Square) and will be deposited directly into the “A Christmas Wish” account. Donations allow us to meet the needs of those who have not been adopted prior to Dec. 5.

Parents are responsible for picking up the gifts. Gift pick up this year will be at the United Methodist Church. This year’s pick up will be Monday, December 12, between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm. If gifts haven’t been picked up by 6:00 pm, they will be donated to another program.

We, at Memphis United Methodist Church, look forward to serving the community and the Scotland County area in this way. We hope and pray that you will find it in your hearts to continue to support the “Christmas Wish” program and add a little joy to someone else’s Christmas through your love, prayers and generosity. Please pick up an “A Christmas Wish” Tag and give someone a brighter holiday.

For more information contact the Memphis United Methodist Church at 660-465-8935 or mempumc@nemr.net.