Fall high school trap shooting season has now wrapped up for the Memphis FFA Trap Shooting teams. The team that advanced on to District action took 10th place. Members of the FFA Trap Shooting Teams are L-R: Kadon Chabert (Junior), Waltedda Blessing-Coach/FFA Advisor, Hayden Long (Sophomore), Aaron McDaniel (Freshman), Magnum Talbert (Junior), Shelby Troutman (Senior), Brock Aylward (Senior), Dylan Mohr (Junior), Elsie Kigar (Freshman), Eli Kigar (Sophomore), Katie Campbell (Senior), Kale Creek (Sophomore), Kilee Bradley-Robinson (Junior),Parker Triplett (Senior), Kalissa Thomas (Senior), Hunter Cook (Sophomore),Aden Aldridge (Freshman), Alex Long (Sophomore), Coach-Dave Koch and Will Montgomery (Sophomore). Not pictured: Avery Shultz (Senior).

The Memphis FFA Trap team from Scotland County High School competed at the District Trap Shoot in Columbia, Missouri, at Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports on Saturday, October 5, 2019, shooting 100 rounds each. The co-ed team consisted of Parker Triplett (Senior), Kalissa Thomas (Senior), Kilee Bradley-Robinson (Junior), Dylan Mohr (Junior) and Aden Aldridge (Freshman). The team placed 10th out of the top 21 teams in the District with a score of 428/500.

The Girls FFA Trap Shooting Team was in action at Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports Saturday afternoon, following the District competition. The girls took First Place with a score of 198/250 against 8 other teams. Kilee Bradley-Robinson was the winner of the First Place Individual in the girls competition with a score of 44/50. The Girls Team members are: Shelby Troutman (Senior), Kalissa Thomas (Senior), Katie Campbell (Senior), Avery Shultz (Senior), Kilee Bradley-Robinson (Junior) and Elsie Kigar (Freshman).

On Sunday, October 6th, the Memphis FFA hosted the Annual FFA Alumni Shoot at Little Fox River Sporting Clays. This is a fundraiser for the trap shooting program. There were over 70 shooters from around the area that participated in Trap, 5-Stand Trap, Wobble Trap and Sporting Clays in both student and adult divisions. High Over All Scorers for the day in the Student Division were: First Place – Noah Seelye of Pella, Iowa; Second Place -Eli Kigar of Memphis; and Third Place – Dylan Bradley of Kahoka. In the Adult Division, First Place – Mike Vandenoord of Pella, IA; Second Place – Brian Hopper of LaPlata; and Third Place- Greg Williams of Pella, IA. Dylan Bradley of Kahoka took home the trophy for Top Student in Trap. Katelyn Talbert, Jerad Fuller, Bill Conner, Bryce Smith and Todd Schmitter all shooting perfect 25/25scores tied for Top Adult trophy in Trap. In Wobble Trap, Alexander Carr from LaPlata took home the Top Student trophy, while Carl Knocke of LaBelle and Joe Giampo of Hamilton, IL, tied for the Top Adult trophy in Wobble Trap. In5-Stand Trap competition, Noah Seelye of Pella, IA, took home the Top Student trophy and Brian Hopper from LaPlata took home the Top Adult trophy. The Sporting Clays Student trophy went to Dylan Mohr of Memphis and the Adult trophy went to Mike Vandenoord of Pella, IA.

Fall high school trap shooting season has now wrapped up for the Memphis FFA Trap Shooting teams. They will start back up in the spring with practices for competition at the State FFA Shoot at the Missouri Trap Shooters Association in Linn Creek on May 2, 2020.