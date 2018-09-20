The 3rd Annual Memphis Trap Shoot was held at Lake Show-Me over Labor Day weekend. The Memphis FFA program hosted 30 teams with 150 individuals shooting over 7,500 rounds.

The Memphis A Team led the way to a victory with a score of 237/250.

“A-Team Members Jared Dunn, Eli Kigar, Luke Triplett, Jake McDaniel and Kyle Childress all shot exceptionally well,” said Coach Dave Koch.

Senior Jared Dunn was high shooter for the Memphis team with a 48/50. Jake McDaniel and Luke Triplett also shot a 48/50 but, with the tiebreaker, Dunn was tops, finishing third overall in individual scoring for all the teams.

The Memphis FFA girls also had a strong showing. Katie Campbell and Shelby Troutman both shot a 44/50 but, with the tie-breaker, Katie was first and Shelby was second overall for the girls. Katelyn Talbert was 3rd high female shooter overall.

”The parents all pitched in along with the Trap members to make the 2018 Memphis FFA Trap Shoot a success,” said Advisor, Waltedda Blessing.

Earlier that weekend, the Memphis Trap Team traveled to Lancaster on Saturday for the Schuyler County shoot at Boscos and placed 3rd out of 50 teams. Senior Kyle Childress and sophomore Dylan Mohr both shot a 48/50 to lead the Memphis teams.