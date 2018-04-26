The Memphis City Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting a free Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby and the Scotts Pitch, Hit & Run competition events for area youth.

The events are scheduled for Saturday, May 5th at Johnson Park in Memphis, beginning at 9 a.m. The park is located at 344 N. Knott St.

This fun and exciting youth competition is a free way for talented youngsters to showcase their hitting abilities, with the opportunity of competing at the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Boys and girls are divided into two age divisions: 12U and 14U, and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. The Local Champions from both age divisions will advance to the Regional Level, and Regional Champions will advance to the National Finals, which will take place during the 2018 MLB All-Star Week.

Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.

Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through four levels of competition, including Team Championships at Major League ballparks and the National Finals during the 2018 MLBTM All-Star Week.

The individual Pitching, Hitting and Running Champions, along with the All Around Champion in each division age group at the Local Competition will be awarded and advance to the Sectional Level of competition.

All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.

For questions concerning the competitions, please contact local coordinator, Michele Drummond at 660-465-7285.

For updates, weather conditions and more information check out the City of Memphis, Missouri Facebook page.