The 35th Annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi of Memphis, MO will be held Saturday, December 3rd, 2016, at the Scotland County High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is no charge for admission.

A food stand will be open all day. Doughnuts and coffee will be available in the morning. Lunch will consist of hot dogs, chili dogs, ham sandwiches, chili, chips, pie, cake, tea, milk, coffee, soft drinks, hot chocolate and bottled water.

Santa pictures will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Child care will be provided again this year for bazaar shoppers. There is a charge for these two services.

Vendors may set up Friday evening December 2nd between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Along with our faithful exhibitors over the past 34 bazaars, we have a lot of new crafters with different items to be sold this year. Come out and do your Christmas shopping and enjoy a meal with family and friends.

Exhibitors will be coming from Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri.

Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi has given over $3,300.00 back to the Memphis Community including Scotland County Senior Scholarships for continuing education, donations to school organizations, FBLA, SCR-1 Band, SCAMP, Boys Senior Breakfast, Dictionaries to the Spelling Bee winners and Scotland County After Prom Parents as well as helping with community emergency need assistance, May Day flower delivery, SC Care Center, Methodist Church Christmas Wish program, Head Start Adopt a Child and St. John’s Church Thanksgiving Dinner, just to name a few.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday for additional vendors to set up. Students will be available to help exhibitors load and unload. Exhibitors are asked not to leave before 3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in exhibiting at the Christmas Bazaar, please call: (660) 465-2496 or (660) 465-2668.