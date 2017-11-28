The 36th Annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi at Memphis, MO will be held Saturday, December 2nd, 2017, at the Scotland County High School from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Admission is FREE!

A food stand will be open all day. Doughnuts and coffee will be available in the morning. Lunch will consist of hot dogs, chilidogs, ham sandwiches, chili, chips, pie, cake, tea, milk, coffee, soft drinks, hot chocolate and bottled water.

Santa pictures will be taken from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Child care will be provided again this year for bazaar shoppers. There is a charge for these two services.

Exhibitors will be coming from Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri!

Vendors may set up Friday evening, December 1st, between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday for additional vendors to set up. Students will be available to help exhibitors load and unload. Exhibitors are asked not to leave before 3:30 p.m.

Giving back to the community is among the most important and valuable objectives of the Beta chapter. The Epsilon Iota Chapter has donated over $3,300.00 back to the community by giving Scotland County Senior Scholarships for continuing education, donations to school organizations such as FBLA, SCR-1 Band, SCAPP, Jr. High Basketball, SCAMP, SCR-1 gym tarps, Boys’ Senior Breakfast, and Dictionaries to the Spelling Bee Winners.

Additionally, Epsilon Iota has helped with community projects such as May Day flower delivery, Wounded Warrior Program, SC Care Center, Methodist Church Christmas Wish program, Head Start Adopt a Child, St. John’s Church Thanksgiving Dinner, and other community emergency needs.

Anyone interested in exhibiting at the Christmas Bazaar, please call: (660) 465-2496 or (660) 465-2668.

Along with our faithful exhibitors over the past 35 bazaars, we have a lot of new crafters with different items to be sold this year. Come out and do your Christmas shopping and enjoy a meal with family and friends.