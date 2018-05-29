A Memphis teenager was seriously injured in one-vehicle crash in Knox County at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 25th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Glen Oberholtzer, 17, was eastbound on Highway 6, three miles west of Edina when he lost control of the 2008 Ford Ranger he was driving. The truck ran off the south side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch, ejecting the driver.

Oberholtzer was flown from the scene by Air Evac Helicopter to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage in the crash and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Ambulance Service and the Knox County Fire Department.