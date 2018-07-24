On July 9, the Memphis Swim Team competed in a meet at Quincy Country Club. Swimmers’ results are below:

Mixed 8U Free Relay–1st, Brant Heine, Olivia Leyva, Ezra Both, Jaden Bergeson; 3rd, Kierstyn Moore, Addy Frederick, Cammy Frederick, Reece Bergeson

Mixed 9-10 Free Relay—2nd, Lilly Frederick, Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Emory Black

Mixed 15-18 Free Relay—1st, Bethany Barrett, Claire Hite, Rachel Barrett, Eric Yarbrough

Girls 6U Backstroke—Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Cammy Frederick, 3rd

Girls 7-8 Backstroke—Olivia Leyva, 3rd; Addy Frederick, 9th

Boys 7-8 Backstroke—Brant Heine, 1st; Jaden Bergeson, 3rd; Ezra Both, 5th; Arlo Both, 8th

Girls 9-10 Backstroke—Lilly Frederick, 1st; Keeley Brown, 2nd; Cole Mazziotti, 4th; Kloe Mauck, 5th

Boys 9-10 Backstroke—Emory Black, 5th

Girls 11-12 Backstroke—Payton Miller, 1st; Aurelia Sterling, 2nd

Girls 13-14 Backstroke—Haylee McMinn, 2nd

Girls 15-18 Backstroke—Claire Hite, 1st

Girls 8U 50-yard Free—Olivia Leyva, 3rd; Addy Frederick, 4th

Boys 8U 50-yard Free—Jaden Bergeson, 2nd; Reece Bergeson, 3rd; Ezra Both, 4th

Girls 9-10 50-yard Free—Kloe Mauck, 2nd; Finley Heine, 3rd

Girls 13-14 100-yard Free—Haylee McMinn, 2nd

Girls 15-18 100-yard Free—Claire Hite, 1st

Boys 15-18 100-yard Free—Eric Yarbrough, 1st

Girls 6U Breaststroke—Kierstyn Moore, 1st

Boys 7-8 Breaststroke—Brant Heine, 2nd; Jaden Bergeson, 2nd; Arlo Both, 4th

Girls 9-10 Breaststroke—Finley Heine, 1st; Cole Mazziotti, 2nd; Lilly Frederick 4th; Kloe Mauck, 5th

Boys 9-10 Breaststroke—Emory Black, 1st

Girls 11-12 Breaststroke—Aurelia Sterling, 1st; Payton Miller, 2nd

Girls 15-18 Breaststroke—Rachel Barrett, 1st; Bethany Barrett, 2nd; Claire Hite, 3rd

Boys 15-18 Breaststroke—Eric Yarbrough, 1st

Girls 6U Butterfly—Kierstyn Moore, 1st

Boys 7-8 Butterfly—Brant Heine, 1st

Girls 9-10 Butterfly—Cole Mazziotti, 1st; Lilly Frederick, 2nd; Keeley Brown, 3rd; Finley Heine, 4th

Boys 9-10 Butterfly—Emory Black, 5th

Girls 11-12 Butterfly—Aurelia Sterling, 1st

Girls 15-18 Butterfly—Rachel Barrett, 1st; Bethany Barrett, 2nd

Boys 15-18 Butterfly—Eric Yarbrough, 1st

Girls 6U 25-yard Free—Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Cammy Frederick, 3rd

Boys 6U 25-yard Free—Reece Bergeson, 4th

Girls 7-8 25-yard Free—Olivia Leyva, 1st; Addy Frederick, 7th

Boys 7-8 25-yard Free—Brant Heine, 1st; Jaden Bergeson, 2nd; Ezra Both, 4th; Arlo Both, 7th

Girls 9-10 25-yard Free—Cole Mazziotti, 1st; Keeley Brown, 2nd; Kloe Mauck, 3rd

Boys 9-10 25-yard Free—Emory Black, 3rd

Girls 11-12 50-yard Free—Payton Miller, 1st; Aurelia Sterling, 2nd

Girls 13-14 50-yard Free—Haylee McMinn, 1st

Girls 15-18 50-yard Free—Bethany Barrett, 1st; Rachel Barrett, 2nd

Girls 13-14 IM—Haylee McMinn, 2nd

Girls 15-18 IM—Rachel Barrett, 1st

Girls 9-10 Medley Relay—1st, Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Cole Mazziotti, Lilly Frederick

Mixed 15-18 Medley Relay—1st, Claire Hite, Bethany Barrett, Eric Yarbrough, Haylee McMinn