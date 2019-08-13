Keely Brown, Aurelia Sterling, Kloe Mauck and Lilly Frederick teamed up for several relay events during the 2019 swim season.

The Memphis Swim Team competed in Quincy against Quincy Country Club team on July 29th. Swimmers placing in the top 10 in their events and participating swimmers are listed below:

Girls 8U 100 Free Relay – 1st, Mya Stott, Cammy Frederick, Lexi Weber, Kierstyn Moore

Mixed 8U 100 Free Relay – 2nd, Arlo Both, Charlotte Tallman, Tayden Tuck, Emit Long

Girls 9-10 100 Free Relay – 1st, Addy Fredrick, Lena Van Gorkom, Alexa Perrilles, Abby Perrilles

Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay – 1st, Ezra Both, Laney Doster, Tracy Huber, Brant Heine

Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay – 1st, Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Wesley McSparren, Keeley Brown

Mixed 15-18 200 Free Relay – 1st, Clara Davis, Aurelia Sterling, Bryn Aylward, Bethany Barrett

Girls 6U 25-yard backstroke – Alexa Perrilles, 1st

Girls 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Mya Stott, 3rd; Lexi Weber, 4th; Cammy Frederick, 5th; Lena VanGorkom, 6th; Charlotte Tallman, 7th

Boys 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Tayden Tuck, 1st; Emit Long, 3rd; Arlo Both, 5th

Girls 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Abby Perrilles, 2nd; Laney Doster, 3rd; Addy Frederick, 4th; Tracy Huber, 5th

Boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Brant Heine, 1st; Ezra Both, 2nd

Girls 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Payton Miller, 1st; Keeley Brown, 2nd; Lilly Frederick, 3rd

Boys 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Wesley McSparren, 1st

Girls 13-14 50-yard backstroke – Hannah Green, 1st

Girls 15-18 50-yard backstroke – Clara Davis, 1st

Girls 7-8 50-yard freestyle – Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Mya Stott, 3rd; Lexi Weber, 4th; Cammy Frederick, 6th; Charlotte Tallman, 7th; Lena VanGorkom, 8th

Boys 7-8 50-yard freestyle – Tayden Tuck, 2nd; Emit Long, 3rd; Arlo Both, 4th

Girls 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Laney Doster, 1st; Abby Perrilles, 2nd; Addy Frederick, 3rd

Boys 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Ezra Both, 1st

Girls 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Payton Miller, 1st; Keeley Brown, 2nd; Aurelia Sterling, 3rd; Finley Heine, 4th

Boys 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Wesley McSparrent, 1st

Girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle-Bryn Aylward, 2nd; Hannah Green, 3rd

Girls 15-18 50-yard freestyle–Bethany Barrett, 1st; Clara Davis, 2nd

Girls 6U 25-yard freestyle – Alexa Perrilles, 1st

Girls 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Mya Stott, 4th; Lexi Weber, 5th; Cammy Frederick, 6th; Charlotte Tallman, 7th; Lena VanGorkom, 8th

Boys 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Tayden Tuck, 3rd; Arlo Both, 5th

Girls 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Laney Doster, 1st; Tracy Huber, 3rd; Abby Perrilles, 4th; Addy Frederick, 5th

Boys 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Brant Heine, 1st; Ezra Both, 2nd

Girls 11-12 100-yard freestyle – Payton Miller, 1st; Kelley Brown, 2nd; Aurelia Sterling, 3rd; Lilly Frederick, 4th

Boys 11-12 100-yard freestyle – Wesley McSparren, 1st

Girls 13-14 100-yard freestyle – Bryn Aylward, 1st; Hannah Green, 2nd

Girls 7-8 25-yard breaststroke – Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Lexi Weber, 3rd; Mya Stott, 4th

Girls 9-10 25-yard breaststroke – Tracy Huber, 1st; Laney Doster, 3rd

Boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke – Brant Heine, 1st; Ezra Both, 2nd

Girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke – Finley Heine, 1st; Aurelia Sterling, 2nd

Girls 13-14 50-yard breaststroke – Bryn Aylward, 1st

Girls 15-18 50-yard breaststroke – Bethany Barrett, 1st

Girls 7-8 25-yard butterfly – Cammy Frederick, 2nd

Girls 9-10 25-yard butterfly – Tracy Huber, 2nd

Boys 9-10 25-yard butterfly – Brant Heine, 1st

Girls 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Finley Heine, 2nd; Lilly Frederick, 3rd

Boys 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Wesley McSparren, 1st

Girls 11-12 100 IM–Payton Miller, 1st

Girls 15-18 100 IM–Bethany Barrett, 1st