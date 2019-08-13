The Memphis Swim Team competed in Quincy against Quincy Country Club team on July 29th. Swimmers placing in the top 10 in their events and participating swimmers are listed below:
Girls 8U 100 Free Relay – 1st, Mya Stott, Cammy Frederick, Lexi Weber, Kierstyn Moore
Mixed 8U 100 Free Relay – 2nd, Arlo Both, Charlotte Tallman, Tayden Tuck, Emit Long
Girls 9-10 100 Free Relay – 1st, Addy Fredrick, Lena Van Gorkom, Alexa Perrilles, Abby Perrilles
Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay – 1st, Ezra Both, Laney Doster, Tracy Huber, Brant Heine
Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay – 1st, Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Wesley McSparren, Keeley Brown
Mixed 15-18 200 Free Relay – 1st, Clara Davis, Aurelia Sterling, Bryn Aylward, Bethany Barrett
Girls 6U 25-yard backstroke – Alexa Perrilles, 1st
Girls 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Mya Stott, 3rd; Lexi Weber, 4th; Cammy Frederick, 5th; Lena VanGorkom, 6th; Charlotte Tallman, 7th
Boys 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Tayden Tuck, 1st; Emit Long, 3rd; Arlo Both, 5th
Girls 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Abby Perrilles, 2nd; Laney Doster, 3rd; Addy Frederick, 4th; Tracy Huber, 5th
Boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Brant Heine, 1st; Ezra Both, 2nd
Girls 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Payton Miller, 1st; Keeley Brown, 2nd; Lilly Frederick, 3rd
Boys 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Wesley McSparren, 1st
Girls 13-14 50-yard backstroke – Hannah Green, 1st
Girls 15-18 50-yard backstroke – Clara Davis, 1st
Girls 7-8 50-yard freestyle – Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Mya Stott, 3rd; Lexi Weber, 4th; Cammy Frederick, 6th; Charlotte Tallman, 7th; Lena VanGorkom, 8th
Boys 7-8 50-yard freestyle – Tayden Tuck, 2nd; Emit Long, 3rd; Arlo Both, 4th
Girls 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Laney Doster, 1st; Abby Perrilles, 2nd; Addy Frederick, 3rd
Boys 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Ezra Both, 1st
Girls 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Payton Miller, 1st; Keeley Brown, 2nd; Aurelia Sterling, 3rd; Finley Heine, 4th
Boys 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Wesley McSparrent, 1st
Girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle-Bryn Aylward, 2nd; Hannah Green, 3rd
Girls 15-18 50-yard freestyle–Bethany Barrett, 1st; Clara Davis, 2nd
Girls 6U 25-yard freestyle – Alexa Perrilles, 1st
Girls 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Mya Stott, 4th; Lexi Weber, 5th; Cammy Frederick, 6th; Charlotte Tallman, 7th; Lena VanGorkom, 8th
Boys 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Tayden Tuck, 3rd; Arlo Both, 5th
Girls 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Laney Doster, 1st; Tracy Huber, 3rd; Abby Perrilles, 4th; Addy Frederick, 5th
Boys 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Brant Heine, 1st; Ezra Both, 2nd
Girls 11-12 100-yard freestyle – Payton Miller, 1st; Kelley Brown, 2nd; Aurelia Sterling, 3rd; Lilly Frederick, 4th
Boys 11-12 100-yard freestyle – Wesley McSparren, 1st
Girls 13-14 100-yard freestyle – Bryn Aylward, 1st; Hannah Green, 2nd
Girls 7-8 25-yard breaststroke – Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Lexi Weber, 3rd; Mya Stott, 4th
Girls 9-10 25-yard breaststroke – Tracy Huber, 1st; Laney Doster, 3rd
Boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke – Brant Heine, 1st; Ezra Both, 2nd
Girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke – Finley Heine, 1st; Aurelia Sterling, 2nd
Girls 13-14 50-yard breaststroke – Bryn Aylward, 1st
Girls 15-18 50-yard breaststroke – Bethany Barrett, 1st
Girls 7-8 25-yard butterfly – Cammy Frederick, 2nd
Girls 9-10 25-yard butterfly – Tracy Huber, 2nd
Boys 9-10 25-yard butterfly – Brant Heine, 1st
Girls 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Finley Heine, 2nd; Lilly Frederick, 3rd
Boys 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Wesley McSparren, 1st
Girls 11-12 100 IM–Payton Miller, 1st
Girls 15-18 100 IM–Bethany Barrett, 1st
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.