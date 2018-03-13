by Brian Neal

The driver’s, along with the fans, have been waiting for the first race of the 2018 season to begin in the area for the past four and a half months. Well that wait is about over, as the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri is set to kick-off their season this coming Friday, March 16th and Saturday, March 17th. Sauerman Trucking of Grimes, Iowa is helping to bring you the “Memphis Spring Nationals” this weekend.

In action both nights this weekend will be the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Both nights will be a complete show, with a full payout each night. All drivers will draw for their starting spot in the heat races each night, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

The Modifieds, Stock Cars and SportMods will be racing Friday night for $1,000 to win and $100 guaranteed to start the feature. On Saturday, if you raced on Friday, the Modifieds will be racing for $2,000 to win. While the Stock Cars and SportMods will be racing for $1,500 to win. A driver can still show up and just race on Saturday, but the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods that race Saturday only will be racing for $1,000 to win.

Also joining the card both Friday and Saturday will be the Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts racing for $300 to win each night. Entry fees for both nights will be $50 for the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods, with the Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts having NO entry fee each night.

Friday nights, and if you can only race Saturday, complete payouts will be as follows: MODIFIEDS – 1. $1,000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $170, 8. $150, 9. $140, 10. $130, 11. $120, 12. $110, 13.-24. $100 TOW $75…STOCK CARS & SPORTMODS – 1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $350, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $150, 7. $140, 8. $130, 9. $120, 10. $110, 11. $105, 12.-24. $100 TOW $75.

Before Friday night’s action gets started a practice will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., with a fee of $30 per car being charged. Then Hot Laps on Friday will begin at 7 p.m., with Racing to follow. On Saturday Hot Laps will get started at 6 p.m., with Racing to follow. (NOTE: Saturday nights start times could be moved up, so stay tuned to their Facebook for any changes on this.)

Grandstand admission for each night will be adults $15, students (7-16) $7, and kids 6 & under FREE! Pit passes each night will be $30, ages (7-13) $15, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

The following rules will apply for this weekend: A Working Raceceivers Mandatory In All Classes – 454.000……NO GROOVED TIRES ON REAR IN ANY CLASS!!!…MODIFIEDS – IMCA Rules Apply except for the following: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Non IMCA legal cars must run 25 lbs. in front of mid plate…All Aluminum headed motors must add 50 lbs. of lead on front by the motor…Roller motors and stud girdles are legal…Quick change rear ends are legal…Fuel pump on transmission is legal…Front tubular is okay…7800 RPM chip with all open motors…Rear suspension must be IMCA legal…Lift arms must add 25 lbs. extra!…STOCK CARS – IMCA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Aftermarket blocks are okay…SPORTMODS – IMCA or USRA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…USRA legal SportMods must run NO Spoiler…HOBBY STOCKS – IMCA Rules Apply with floater rend ends allowed….SPORT COMPACTS – IMCA Rules Apply.

Something new for the 2018 season at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway will be a crowning of a track champion at the end of the season. In all 11 race nights during this season driver’s will earn points to go towards their year end points total to help determine the champion in the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Here is the following schedule in which driver’s will be awarded points:

Friday, March 16th and Saturday, March 17th – “Spring Nationals”

Friday, March 30th and Saturday, March 31st – “Inaugural Memphis Shootout”

Friday, May 4th – Regular Race Night

Friday, June 15th – “Sprint Invaders”

Friday, July 13th – Fair Race

Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th – “2nd Annual Jerry Barrickman Memorial”

Friday, October 19th and Saturday, October 20th – “Fall Nationals”

Also kicking off this weekend is the opportunity for a driver to earn a spot into a special race to be held on practice night Tuesday, April 3rd at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. The top 16 Modifieds in points, with perfect attendance at the “Spring Nationals” on March 16th and 17th at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri, the “Spring Extravaganza” on March 23rd and March 24th at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, and the “Inaugural Memphis Shootout” on March 30th and March 31st at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri will be locked into the 4th round of the Dirt Dominator. Each winner of the Dirt Dominator event takes home a $1,000 to win check. But more importantly earns a spot into the final Dirt Dominator event that pays a whopping $10,000 to win.

The top 8 Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts in points, with perfect attendance at the “Spring Nationals” on March 16th and 17th at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri, the “Spring Extravaganza” on March 23rd and March 24th at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, and the “Inaugural Memphis Shootout” on March 30th and March 31st at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri will be locked into the King of the Hill races on practice night Tuesday, April 3rd at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. Shawn’s Hay Grinding has stepped up to offer the Stock Cars and SportMods $250 to win, the Hobby Stocks $150 to win, and the Sport Compacts $100 to win their King of the Hill races.

For more information you can contact Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.