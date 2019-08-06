The Memphis Swim Team competed in Quincy at the Sheridan Swim Club on July 19th against four other swim teams. Swimmers placing in the top 10 in their events and participating swimmers are listed below:
Mixed 7-8 100 Free Relay – 1st, Cammy Frederick, Lexi Weber, Mya Stott, Kierstyn Moore 4th, Reece Bergeson, Tayden Tuck, Arlo Both, Emit Long
Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay – 4th, Brant Heine, Elle Wentworth, Tracy Huber, Emory Black 8th, Olivia Leyva, Ezra Both, Laney Doster, Jaden Bergeson
Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay – 1st, Lilly Frederick, Aurelia Sterling, Kloe Mauck, Keeley Brown 2nd, Payton Miller, Finely Heine, Kwyn Hamlin, Wesley McSparren
Mixed 15-18 200 Free Relay – 1st, Clara Davis, Hannah Green, Bryn Aylward, Bethany Barrett
Girls 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 2nd, Mya Stott, 6th; Lena Van Gorkom 7th; Cammy Frederick, 8th; Lexi Weber, 9th
Boys 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Reece Bergeson, 4th; Tayden Tuck, 8th; Emit Long, 9th; Arlo Both, 10th
Girls 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Olivia Leyva, 6th
Boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Emory Black, 4th, Brant Heine, 8th
Girls 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Payton Miller, 3rd; Keeley Brown, 5th; Kloe Mauck, 6th, Lilly Frederick, 7th; Kwyn Hamlin, 8th; Emma Gist, 9th
Boys 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Wesley McSparren, 3rd
Girls 13-14 50-yard backstroke – Bryn Aylward, 4th; Hannah Green, 5th
Girls 15-18 50-yard backstroke – Clara Davis, 3rd
Girls 8U 50-yard freestyle – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Lexi Weber, 6th, Mya Stott, 7th; Olivia Dale, 8th
Boys 8U 50-yard freestyle – Reece Bergeson, 6th; Emit Long, 7th
Girls 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Tracy Huber, 8th
Boys 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Emory Black, 4th
Boys 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Emit Long, 8th; Reece Bergeson, 10th
Girls 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Tracy Huber, 7th; Laney Doster, 10th
Boys 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Emory Black, 5th; Brant Heine, 9th
Girls 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Payton Miller, 5th; Kloe Mauck, 6th; Keeley Brown, 8th
Boys 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Wesley McSparrent, 5th
Girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle – Bryn Aylward, 6th; Hannah Green, 8thGirls 11-12 100-yard freestyle–Kloe Mauck, 3rd; Payton Miller, 4th; Keeley Brown, 6th; Aurelia Sterling, 8th; Finley Heine, 9th; Lilly Frederick, 10th
Boys 11-12 100-yard freestyle – Wesley McSparren, 4th
Girls 13-14 100-yard freestyle – Bryn Aylward, 3rd; Hannah Green, 5th
Girls 7-8 25-yard breaststroke – Kierstyn Moore, 3rd; Mya Stott, 7th; Lexi Weber, 8th; Cammy Frederick, 9th
Girls 9-10 25-yard breaststroke – Tracy Huber, 7th
Boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke – Emory Black, 4th; Brant Heine, 10th
Girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke – Aurelia Sterling, 7th; Payton Miller, 8th; Finley Heine, 9th; Emma Gist, 10th
Girls 13-14 50-yard breaststroke – Bryn Aylward, 5th
Girls 15-18 50-yard breaststroke – Bethany Barrett, 3rd
Girls 7-8 25-yard butterfly – Cammy Frederick, 2nd
Boys 7-8 25-yard butterfly – Reece Bergeson, 4th
Boys 9-10 25-yard butterfly – Brant Heine, 2nd
Girls 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Finley Heine, 3rd; Keeley Brown, 4th; Aurelia Sterling, 5th
Boys 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Wesley McSparren, 3rd
Girls 15-18 50-yard butterfly – Bethany Barrett, 3rd
Girls 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Mya Stott, 8th; Lexi Weber, 9th; Cammy Frederick, 10th
Girls 15-18 50-yard freestyle – Bethany Barrett, 2nd; Clara Davis, 7th
Girls 15-18 100 IM – Bethany Barrett, 5th
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.