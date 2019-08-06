The relay team of Finley Heine, Kwyn Hamlin, Payton Miller and Wesley McSparren had a good day at the Sheridan Swim Club event July 19th.

The Memphis Swim Team competed in Quincy at the Sheridan Swim Club on July 19th against four other swim teams. Swimmers placing in the top 10 in their events and participating swimmers are listed below:

Mixed 7-8 100 Free Relay – 1st, Cammy Frederick, Lexi Weber, Mya Stott, Kierstyn Moore 4th, Reece Bergeson, Tayden Tuck, Arlo Both, Emit Long

Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay – 4th, Brant Heine, Elle Wentworth, Tracy Huber, Emory Black 8th, Olivia Leyva, Ezra Both, Laney Doster, Jaden Bergeson

Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay – 1st, Lilly Frederick, Aurelia Sterling, Kloe Mauck, Keeley Brown 2nd, Payton Miller, Finely Heine, Kwyn Hamlin, Wesley McSparren

Mixed 15-18 200 Free Relay – 1st, Clara Davis, Hannah Green, Bryn Aylward, Bethany Barrett

Girls 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 2nd, Mya Stott, 6th; Lena Van Gorkom 7th; Cammy Frederick, 8th; Lexi Weber, 9th

Boys 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Reece Bergeson, 4th; Tayden Tuck, 8th; Emit Long, 9th; Arlo Both, 10th

Girls 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Olivia Leyva, 6th

Boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Emory Black, 4th, Brant Heine, 8th

Girls 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Payton Miller, 3rd; Keeley Brown, 5th; Kloe Mauck, 6th, Lilly Frederick, 7th; Kwyn Hamlin, 8th; Emma Gist, 9th

Boys 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Wesley McSparren, 3rd

Girls 13-14 50-yard backstroke – Bryn Aylward, 4th; Hannah Green, 5th

Girls 15-18 50-yard backstroke – Clara Davis, 3rd

Girls 8U 50-yard freestyle – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Lexi Weber, 6th, Mya Stott, 7th; Olivia Dale, 8th

Boys 8U 50-yard freestyle – Reece Bergeson, 6th; Emit Long, 7th

Girls 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Tracy Huber, 8th

Boys 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Emory Black, 4th

Boys 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Emit Long, 8th; Reece Bergeson, 10th

Girls 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Tracy Huber, 7th; Laney Doster, 10th

Boys 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Emory Black, 5th; Brant Heine, 9th

Girls 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Payton Miller, 5th; Kloe Mauck, 6th; Keeley Brown, 8th

Boys 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Wesley McSparrent, 5th

Girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle – Bryn Aylward, 6th; Hannah Green, 8thGirls 11-12 100-yard freestyle–Kloe Mauck, 3rd; Payton Miller, 4th; Keeley Brown, 6th; Aurelia Sterling, 8th; Finley Heine, 9th; Lilly Frederick, 10th

Boys 11-12 100-yard freestyle – Wesley McSparren, 4th

Girls 13-14 100-yard freestyle – Bryn Aylward, 3rd; Hannah Green, 5th

Girls 7-8 25-yard breaststroke – Kierstyn Moore, 3rd; Mya Stott, 7th; Lexi Weber, 8th; Cammy Frederick, 9th

Girls 9-10 25-yard breaststroke – Tracy Huber, 7th

Boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke – Emory Black, 4th; Brant Heine, 10th

Girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke – Aurelia Sterling, 7th; Payton Miller, 8th; Finley Heine, 9th; Emma Gist, 10th

Girls 13-14 50-yard breaststroke – Bryn Aylward, 5th

Girls 15-18 50-yard breaststroke – Bethany Barrett, 3rd

Girls 7-8 25-yard butterfly – Cammy Frederick, 2nd

Boys 7-8 25-yard butterfly – Reece Bergeson, 4th

Boys 9-10 25-yard butterfly – Brant Heine, 2nd

Girls 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Finley Heine, 3rd; Keeley Brown, 4th; Aurelia Sterling, 5th

Boys 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Wesley McSparren, 3rd

Girls 15-18 50-yard butterfly – Bethany Barrett, 3rd

Girls 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Mya Stott, 8th; Lexi Weber, 9th; Cammy Frederick, 10th

Girls 15-18 50-yard freestyle – Bethany Barrett, 2nd; Clara Davis, 7th

Girls 15-18 100 IM – Bethany Barrett, 5th