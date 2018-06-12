The Memphis Red Hatters met for their monthly meeting at the Memphis Senior Center for a fried chicken luncheon with Barb Creath as hostess. Those enjoying the lunch were Pat Wiggins, Vera Monroe, Elaine Smith, Shirley Ruth, Marcine Evans, and Barb Creath.
Barb entertained the group with several humorous stories of “mother’s sayings of “then” and “now” and why Noah couldn’t build an Ark today because of regulations. There will be no meeting in July. The August 1st meeting will be at the Memphis Senior Center with a memorial to our loyal member, Marlene Cowell.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.