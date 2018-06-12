The Memphis Red Hatters met for their monthly meeting at the Memphis Senior Center for a fried chicken luncheon with Barb Creath as hostess. Those enjoying the lunch were Pat Wiggins, Vera Monroe, Elaine Smith, Shirley Ruth, Marcine Evans, and Barb Creath.

Barb entertained the group with several humorous stories of “mother’s sayings of “then” and “now” and why Noah couldn’t build an Ark today because of regulations. There will be no meeting in July. The August 1st meeting will be at the Memphis Senior Center with a memorial to our loyal member, Marlene Cowell.