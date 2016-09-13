The Memphis Red Hatters had their regular monthly meeting Wednesday, September 7th at Sweet Treats Etc. Those present to enjoy lunch and a program on the Osage Orange tree were Marcine Evans, Joann Rood, Nancy Eaves, Shirley Ruth, Nelda Kirkpatrick, Marlene Cowell, Maxine Brown, Nelda Billups and Vera Monroe, hostess. Each attendee got to take a hedge apple home with them.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, October 5th at Keith’s Café at 11:00 a.m.