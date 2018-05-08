The Memphis Red Hats held their monthly meeting May 2, 2018 at the Senior Center where they enjoyed the chicken dinner. Joann Rood was hostess and she read the symbolism of the folds of the U.S. flag from the American Legion Auxiliary National Headquarters. She also read the eleven things that students did not and probably will not learn in school, written by Bill Gates.

Attendees were Vera Monroe, Benji Briggs, Nelda Billups, Elaine Smith, Shirley Ruth, Marcine Evans, and Joann Rood.

The June meeting hostess will be Barb Creath.