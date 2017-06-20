The Memphis Red Hats met on Wednesday, June 7th at Keith’s Café. Hostess Barb Creath gave a reading about veterans followed by funny experiences of people.

Those attending were Vera Monroe, Nancy Eaves, Jean Walker, Shirley Ruth, Marlene Cowell, JoAnn Rood, Nelda Billups, Benjie Briggs, Pat Wiggins, Barb Creath, Marcine Evans and guest, Conner Wiggins.

Marlene Cowell will be the July Hostess. The meeting will be on July 5th at 5:00 p.m. at the Catfish Place in Arbela.